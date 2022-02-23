Ukraine crisis: Russia's upper house approves use of military abroad

-
The Russian Federation Council, or the upper house of parliament, has approved Russian President Vladimir Putin's request for the use of military abroad.
"Senators unanimously supported the adoption of the relevant Resolution," said a statement published on the website of the Federation Council on Tuesday.
Putin on Tuesday submitted a proposal that the Federation Council approve a resolution authorising the use of the armed forces of the Russian Federation abroad on the basis of the generally accepted principles and norms of international law, according to the Kremlin.
Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ratified the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with "the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)" and "the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)" during a plenary session, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Russian President inked the treaties on Monday, together with the heads of the LPR and DPR. He also signed two decrees recognising the LPR and the DPR as independent and sovereign states on Monday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Tuesday that Kiev has been urging the international community to hold emergency talks over Russia's decision on the status of Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.
