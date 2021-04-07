Nokia settles multi-year patent fight with Lenovo across all jurisdictions

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Finland's has settled a multi-year patent fight with China's Group, the world's biggest PC maker, resolving all pending litigation across all jurisdictions, the said on Wednesday.

While terms of the cross-license agreement remain confidential, will make a net balancing payment to Nokia, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said.

A spokesman declined to disclose the financial details.

launched its legal battle against in 2019 over alleged infringement of 20 video-compression technology and had cases in the United States, Brazil and India, in addition to six cases in Germany.

Lenovo had also sued Nokia in a court in California.

A Munich court ruled https://www.reuters.com/article/ctech-us-nokia-patent-lenovo-idCAKBN2751ZR-OCATC in September that Lenovo infringed one of Nokia's patents, and it ordered an injunction and a recall of products from retailers. The order was stayed https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-nokia-patent-lenovo-group-idUKKBN27I264 in November by a German appeals court.

"The global accord struck will enable future collaboration between our for the benefit of customers worldwide," said John Mulgrew, chief intellectual property officer of Lenovo.

Nokia's patent portfolio is composed of around 20,000 patent families, including over 3,500 patent families declared essential to the 5G technology standard.

Last month Nokia struck https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nokia-patent-samsung-idUSKBN2B30ML a deal with Samsung to license covering its innovations in video standards.

Its Scandinavian rival, Ericsson, has also got ongoing patent disputes https://cn.reuters.com/article/kpn-ericsson-patent-idCNL8N2LU1VQ with Samsung and KPN NV, the largest Dutch telecommunications company.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

