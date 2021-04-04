Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gaming smartphone to have bigger battery: Report

-
Lenovo said that it's upcoming gaming smartphone, the Legion 2 Pro, is all set to launch on April 8, which will feature a bigger battery than its predecessor Legion Pro.
Legion 2 Pro will house a 5,500 mAh battery, which is 500 mAh larger than what its predecessor Legion Pro ships with, GSMArena reported on Saturday.
According to the report, the Legion 2 Pro's battery will support 90W charging. However, it is not yet clear if the implementation will be similar to the Legion Pro, which features two USB-C ports supporting up to 45W speeds, taking the total to 90W.
The company has already confirmed that the gaming smartphone will come with a dual-turbo cooling system, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and a 6.92" 144Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen.
Geekbench revealed the Legion 2 Pro will run Android 11 out of the box and have 16GB RAM onboard. This particular model, according to the Master Lu benchmark, will come with 512GB storage.
The smartphone may also come with two more memory configurations, 12GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.
Last year, the company launched Lenovo Legion Pro that comes equipped with a 6.5-inch bezel-less display with a refresh rate of 144Hz along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The AMOLED type display of the device also features a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 405ppi.
