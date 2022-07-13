North Korea fires another apparent artillery shot on Monday: Source

-
ALSO READ
North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch
Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missile in 4th launch this month
North Korea launches projectile in an apparent weapon test: S Korea
South Korea to start 2nd booster shot programme for elderly people
North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month, says South Korea
-
North Korea fired an artillery shot into the Yellow Sea earlier this week, presumably from a multiple rocket launcher, a defense source said here in Wednesday, as the US has deployed six F-35A stealth fighters on the peninsula for combined drills.
The South Korean military had detected a single trajectory believed to be an artillery shot on Monday morning, the source said without providing additional details, including where it was fired,Yonhap news agency reported.
On Sunday, North Korea fired two suspected artillery shots from multiple rocket launchers.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU