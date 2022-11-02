North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea after threat: South Korea

-
ALSO READ
Russia's defence ministry signs deals for Sarmat ballistic missiles, S-500
India successfully tests nuclear-capable Agni 4 ballistic missile
India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile: Report
India, US, UK, France condemn North Korea's ballistic missile launch
North Korea test-fired missile from submarine: South Korea military
-
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward sea Wednesday, but gave no further details like how far it flew.
The launch came hours after North Korea issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to pay the most horrible price in history an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals.
In a statement, Pak Jong Chon, a secretary of the ruling Workers' Party who is considered a close confidant of leader Kim Jong Un, called the ongoing military drills between South Korea and the US aggressive and provocative.
North Korea has argued its recent weapons tests were meant to issue a warning to Washington and Seoul over their series of joint military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal, including this week's exercises involving about 240 warplanes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 07:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU