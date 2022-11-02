North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea after threat: South Korea

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that has fired a toward sea Wednesday, but gave no further details like how far it flew.

The launch came hours after issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to get the US and to pay the most horrible price in history an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals.

In a statement, Pak Jong Chon, a secretary of the ruling Workers' Party who is considered a close confidant of leader Kim Jong Un, called the ongoing military drills between and the US aggressive and provocative.

has argued its recent weapons tests were meant to issue a warning to Washington and Seoul over their series of joint military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal, including this week's exercises involving about 240 warplanes.

