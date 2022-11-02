JUST IN
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro promises to deepen ties with Venezuela
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants a year by 2025 to solve labour crisis
Canada to welcome record 500,000 new immigrants in next three years
India has been leading defence exporter in recent years, says report
US top court set to throw out race-based college admissions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy nails booster landings after foggy military launch
India gifts 200 vehicles to Nepal as logistic support for Nov 20 polls
Australian cash rate rises for 7th straight month to 2.85% to 9-yr high
Covid virus shown to trigger inflammation in brain like Parkinson's: Report
14 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting: Official
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro promises to deepen ties with Venezuela
Oil prices climb on demand hopes after big drawdown in US crude stocks
Business Standard

Iraq exports over 100 mn oil barrels in Oct, rakes in $9.25 bn in revenue

The average price for Iraqi crude oil in October was 88.31 dollars per barrel, the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, citing statistics from the State Organisation for Marketing of Oil.

Topics
Iraq | Crude Oil | oil exports

IANS  |  Baghdad 

oil
Photo: Bloomberg

Iraq exported 104.83 million barrels of crude oil in October, generating $9.25 billion in revenue, the country's Oil Ministry has announced.

The average price for Iraqi crude oil in October was 88.31 dollars per barrel, the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, citing statistics from the State Organisation for Marketing of Oil.

A total of 102.7 million barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq through the Port of Basra, while more than 2 million barrels were exported from the northern province of Kirkuk through the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, the statement added.

Oil prices have risen in global markets since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine crisis in February, benefiting Iraq and other oil exporting countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iraq's economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 per cent of the country's revenues.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Iraq

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 06:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.