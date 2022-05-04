JUST IN
UNSC condemns continued attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan
Putin urges West to stop arming Ukraine in conversation with Macron

Putin noted that Western sanctions against Russia are worsening global food insecurity, in response to Macron's concerns over this issue.

IANS  |  Moscow 

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File photo: Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Western countries to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons during a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

Putin told Macron about Russia's efforts in the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Kremlin.

The Russian president urged Western countries to stop arming Kiev, saying Russia is open to dialogue.

Putin noted that Western sanctions against Russia are worsening global food insecurity, in response to Macron's concerns over this issue.

First Published: Wed, May 04 2022. 06:52 IST

