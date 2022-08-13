N Korea moves toward pre-Covid normalcy; lifts mask mandate, eases curbs

has lifted a face mask mandate and eased anti-virus curbs as the country moves toward normalcy after declaring victory in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, state media reported on Saturday.

Earlier this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared victory in his country's emergency campaign against the virus, three months after the nation first reported the Covid-19 outbreak, reports Yonhap News Agency.

According to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the face mask mandate and other anti-virus restrictions were lifted across the country, except "frontline areas and borderline cities and counties".

But mask-wearing is recommended in case of respiratory disease symptoms, such as the flu, according to the KCNA.

Pyongyang announced its first Covid-19 case May 12 after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years and implemented nationwide lockdowns.

The North's daily fever tally has remained at zero since July 29 after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15

Last month, the North claimed its outbreak originated from alien things found near the inter-Korean border, alluding to balloon-carried materials sent by North Korean defector groups in South Korea, such as anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)