WHO announces new names for variants of monkeypox virus in circulation

-
ALSO READ
India working on indigenous kit to test monkeypox as cases on the rise
Monkeypox can spread irrespective of sexual orientation, race: WHO
No need to panic over monkeypox, have taken steps to curb it: Kerala govt
What is Langya virus and what are its symptoms: Here's the full detail
Current monkeypox symptoms different from previous outbreaks: BMJ study
-
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced new names for variants of the monkeypox virus that are currently in circulation. This is to avoid causing any cultural or social offence, the WHO said in a statement.
A group of global experts convened by the WHO decided on the new names, Xinhua news agency reported.
Experts will now refer to the former Congo Basin clade (group of variants) in Central Africa as Clade I, and the former West African clade as Clade II. The latter consists of two sub-clades, Clade IIa and Clade IIb, of which Clade IIb was the main group of variants circulating during the 2022 outbreak.
The global health agency added that the new names for the clades should be used immediately.
Newly-identified viruses, related diseases, and virus variants should be given names that avoid causing offence to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, and which minimise any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare, WHO said.
The monkeypox virus was named when it was first discovered in 1958. Major variants were identified by the geographic regions where they were known to circulate.
WHO officially declared late July that the current multi-country monkeypox outbreak had turned into a public health emergency of international concern.
According to WHO's situation report on the monkeypox outbreak published on Wednesday, there have now been 27,814 laboratory-confirmed cases, and 11 deaths from the disease in 89 countries and regions worldwide, with Europe and the Americas being hit the hardest.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU