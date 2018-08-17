North Korea's Kim Jong-un slams international sanctions as 'brigandish'

JUST IN
China developing bombers, 'likely' training pilots to target US: Pentagon
IANS  |  Seoul 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slammed international sanctions against Pyongyang during a visit to an under-construction tourist complex, state media reported on Friday.

Kim denounced the sanctions in a meeting with construction workers in the Wonsan-Kalma tourist area, along the eastern coast of the Asian country, lashing out at "hostile forces trying to stifle the Korean people through brigandish sanctions and blockade", reports Efe news

Kim, who was accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and senior party officials, said that the completion of the project, despite international sanctions, would show the world the unity of the North Korean people.

"If such a magnificent project is completed at such a difficult time as now, the strength of the single-minded unity of the Party, army and people will be displayed to the whole world," he said.

Since Kim's meeting with US President Donald Trump on June 12 in Singapore, North Korea, through state and foreign media, has criticised the sanctions imposed on the country by Washington and asked that they be lifted.

Pyongyang says that Washington's promise of security guarantees for the North Korean regime and lifting of sanctions while improving bilateral ties through dialogue and negotiation seem to have come to a standstill.

The US insists that it would retain sanctions on the regime until it takes concrete steps toward denuclearisation.

First Published: Fri, August 17 2018. 13:42 IST

