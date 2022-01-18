North Korea says it tested tactical guided missiles on January 17

-
ALSO READ
Missile vs missile: North Korea and South Korea enter test duel
India successfully testfires nuclear capable strategic Agni Prime missile
India successfully tests ballistic missile 'Pralay' off Odisha coast
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea: South Korea military
Seoul monitoring possibility of N Korea's event marking 2017 ICBM launch
-
North Korea said it had conducted a test launch of tactical guided missiles on January 17, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The report said two tactical guided missiles fired in the western part of North Korea precisely hit an island target in the Sea of Japan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU