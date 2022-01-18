JUST IN
North Korea says it tested tactical guided missiles on January 17

North Korea said it had conducted a test launch of tactical guided missiles on January 17, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korean Central News Agency

North Korea said it had conducted a test launch of tactical guided missiles on January 17, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The report said two tactical guided missiles fired in the western part of North Korea precisely hit an island target in the Sea of Japan.

First Published: Tue, January 18 2022. 08:19 IST

