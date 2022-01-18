At least 12 killed after 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghan's Badghis

-
At least 12 people were killed and many others injured after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Afghanistan's western province of Badghis on Monday, a local official has said.
"The worst-hit areas were Badruk, Darband-e-Safed and Khak Polak localities in Qadis district, east of the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw," Xinhua news agency quoted district chief Mohammad Saleh Purdil.
Multiple houses were affected by the quake which occurred at 4:10 p.m., and the number of casualties may rise, the source said.
The US Geological Survey said the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 40 km east of Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital of Badghis which borders Turkmenistan.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 34.9479 degrees north latitude and 63.5686 degrees east longitude, it said.
Several aftershocks were also felt in the region.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
