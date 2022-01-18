At least 12 killed after 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghan's Badghis

At least 12 people were killed and many injured after a magnitude 5.6 hit Afghanistan's western province of Badghis on Monday, a local official has said.

"The worst-hit areas were Badruk, Darband-e-Safed and Khak Polak localities in Qadis district, east of the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw," Xinhua news agency quoted district chief Mohammad Saleh Purdil.

Multiple houses were affected by the quake which occurred at 4:10 p.m., and the number of casualties may rise, the source said.

The US Geological Survey said the with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 40 km east of Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital of Badghis which borders Turkmenistan.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 34.9479 degrees north latitude and 63.5686 degrees east longitude, it said.

Several aftershocks were also felt in the region.

--IANS

int/shs

