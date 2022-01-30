Nothing indicates China's intention to get involved in Ukraine: Pentagon

-
The United States does not see that China intends to be involved in the situation in Ukraine in any way amid ongoing tension, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said Sunday.
"I leave it for the Chinese leaders to speak for themselves. But we see no indication that China's going to get involved here in any meaningful way," Kirby said in an interview at the Full Court Press news show, when asked about the possibility of China's support to Russia in the situation around Ukraine, reported Sputnik News Agency.
The Defense Department spokesperson added that in the event of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow will face "severe economic consequences," and its "isolation" will increase.
The US and its allies have accused Russia of amassing troops and military equipment in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine. Washington has threatened massive sanctions should Russia decide to advance on Ukraine, Sputnik reported.
It further reported that Russia has repeatedly rejected the accusations, saying that it has the right to move its troops within its sovereign territory and is not planning to attack any country. Moscow views the allegations as a pretext for the deployment of NATO military equipment close to Russian borders.
