Covid: Taliban's acting health minister asks people to get vaccinated

-
ALSO READ
Taliban takeover: Afghanistan women stitch future with vivid past
United Nations seeks $606 million for Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Pakistan runs its first commercial flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover
Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more
RBI's rules on online transactions mean for consumers and merchants
-
Stressing that the threat of COVID-19 pandemic has not yet vanished globally, the Taliban's acting Minister of Public Health Qalandar Ebad on Saturday asked people in Afghanistan to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ebad said that the threat of COVID-19 has not vanished yet from the world and Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.
It further reported that in a video clip, Qalandar Ebad said protecting oneself is one of the obligations of the Islam religion and that vaccine is the most effective way to fight the COVID-19 virus.
Noting that Afghanistan has received millions of COVID-19 vaccines, Ebad said, "Fortunately, Afghanistan has imported millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines that are now available in provincial centers of all provinces and some districts of the 34 provinces."
This comes as the threat of the pandemic is not so much serious in Afghanistan and the people have almost forgotten about the virus as it is going through the worst humanitarian crisis, Khaama Press reported.
The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.
Earlier, the ministry had said that they administer 21,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine across Afghanistan on daily basis, Khaama Press reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU