Obama's production company Higher Ground to end exclusive deal with Spotify

Former US President Barack and Michelle Obama's media company is reportedly ending its exclusive deal with Swedish music streaming service .

According to a CNN report citing sources, Higher Ground, the production company run by the former President and First Lady, is seeking a multi-million deal elsewhere as their deal with expires this year.

Higher Ground is reportedly negotiating with Amazon's Audible and iHeartMedia, the media reports said late on Wednesday.

The Obamas signed a deal with in 2019, streaming podcasts like "The Michelle Podcast" and the Barack Obama-Bruce Springsteen programme "Renegades: Born in the USA".

They also signed a deal with Netflix in 2018.

"The deal with Spotify is set to expire at the end of this year when the final series from Higher Ground is scheduled to be released," the person familiar with the matter who spoke with CNN said.

Neither Spotify nor the Obamas have confirmed the development.

The Obamas are exiting Spotify after "being frustrated with the company's exclusive terms".

Their production company also reportedly disagreed with Spotify over how many of its shows would feature the former President and First Lady.

Higher Ground's current deal with Spotify runs through October this year.

