Officer killed, suspect wounded in shooting outside Dallas supermarket

A shooting outside a suburban Dallas supermarket left a police officer dead and a suspect wounded on Friday, authorities said.
It happened about 1:40 p.m. outside an Albertson's supermarket in Mesquite, Police Chief David Gill said.
The officer was responding to a report of a disturbance in the store parking lot when the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the officer twice, he said. The officer returned fire, wounding the suspect once.
Both were taken in critical condition to a Dallas hospital, where the officer died, Gill said. The suspect was being treated at the hospital. Gill said he did not know his current condition.
No identities were released, but Gill said the slain officer was a 21-year law enforcement veteran.
