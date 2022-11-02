JUST IN
'It is unacceptable': Investors react to 40-minute Toronto Exchange Outage
China stocks roar back on reopening 'rumours'; oil price rises 1%
Dollar drops as optimism spreads before Fed and BoE decisions
Oil prices edge lower as China's extensive Covid-19 curbs dampen demand
Asia stocks edge up in early trade as investors eye Fed rate decision
Oil prices fall on back of US output gains, Chinese demand doubts
India continues with Russian oil buys, cuts shipments from Saudi
Oil prices fall on China Covid-19 curbs and weak factory activity data
China builders slide to record lows as top chairwoman Wu Yajun steps down
Clock ticking for private equity firms to spend through tougher times
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
Iraq exports over 100 mn oil barrels in Oct, rakes in $9.25 bn in revenue
Business Standard

Oil prices climb on demand hopes after big drawdown in US crude stocks

Brent crude futures picked up 17 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.82 a barrel at 0014 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $88.63 a barrel

Topics
Oil prcies | Brent crude | Oil demand

Reuters  |  MELBOURNE 

oil

Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth.

Brent crude futures picked up 17 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.82 a barrel at 0014 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $88.63 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts rose about 2% in the previous session on a weaker U.S. dollar and after an unverified note trending on social media said the Chinese government was going to consider ways to relax COVID rules from March 2023.

In a further positive sign for demand, data on Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute showed crude stocks fell by about 6.5 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 28, according to market sources.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected crude inventories to rise by 400,000 barrels.

At the same time, gasoline inventories fell more than expected, with stockpiles down by 2.6 million barrels compared with analysts' forecasts for a drawdown of 1.4 million barrels.

China's zero-COVID policy has been a key factor in keeping a lid on oil prices as repeated lockdowns have slowed growth and pared oil demand in the world's second largest economy.

"Potential changes to China's COVID-19 policy could have significant implications for oil demand," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Oil prcies

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 06:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.