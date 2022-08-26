Oil prices edge up on signs of improving demand, market awaits Fed's clue

-
ALSO READ
Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career and constant brush with controversies
Sonali Phogat's autopsy report indicates multiple injuries: Goa Police
Oil prices rise as US driving season looms; Shanghai mulls Covid unlock
Sonali Phogat: Goa police registers unnatural death case, says official
Oil prices steady after sharp decline of nearly 3% on weak US demand
-
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, though gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day.
Brent crude futures climbed 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $99.80 a barrel at 0051 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.00 a barrel. Both slumped about $2 on Thursday.
Despite uncertainty over the pace of rate hikes in the United States to tackle soaring inflation, worries about oil demand destruction eased this week, putting both benchmark oil contracts on track for gains of around 3% for the week.
ANZ Research analysts said comments from some U.S. central bank officials ahead of Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday had cast a cloud over the economic backdrop.
"Nevertheless, signs of strong demand are emerging," ANZ Research analysts said in a note, pointing to data on encouraging traffic growth.
"The most recent Congestion Index data from TomTom shows Asia Pacific, European and North American traffic levels all posting strong weekly growth in the week to August 24."
Congestion levels in China also rebounded, ANZ said, pointing to Baidu data.
Along with caution in the market ahead of Powell's speech, the prospect of Iranian crude returning to global markets also kept a lid on price gains.
Tehran is reviewing Washington's response to a European Union-drafted final offer to revive a nuclear deal, with the EU expecting a response soon, though it is unclear how quickly Iranian oil exports would resume even if a deal is reached.
If sanctions are lifted against Iran, it would need around a year and a half to reach its full capacity of 4 million barrels per day, up 1.4 million bpd from its current output.
However, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would consider curbing output to offset any increase from Iran, OPEC sources said this week, after Saudi Arabia flagged the possibility of introducing cuts.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU