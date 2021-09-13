Oil prices rise to one-week high as US supply concerns dominate

-
ALSO READ
Oil climbs as draw in US crude stocks boosts optimism about demand
Oil prices rise as storm forms in Gulf, doubts emerge on Iran deal
Oil prices steady near week high as prospect of Iran supply glut wanes
Oil prices retreat as investors await Iran nuclear talks this week
Oil prices rise as threat of immediate extra supply from Iran recedes
-
Oil rose on Monday, supported by concerns over shut output in the United States, the world's biggest producer, following damage from Hurricane Ida, while analysts expected a stable market in coming months.
Brent crude rose 62 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.54 a barrel at 0858 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 64 cents, or 0.9%, at $70.36.
Brent has been rangebound between $70 and $74 per barrel in the last three weeks.
"Oil prices may not have much room to rise in the near term, but at the same time are not expected to crash soon," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM.
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last week in a report that it expected Brent prices to remain near current levels for the remainder of 2021, averaging $71 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2021.
"Markets still need clarity on the virus impacts beyond the very near term and until we get that, it seems like most assets, including oil, may continue to drift sideways," Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore's OCBC bank.
The prices still found some support from the impact of Hurricane Ida on the U.S. output. About three-quarters of the offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, or about 1.4 million barrels per day, has remained halted since late August.
"Hurricane Ida was unique in having a net bullish impact on U.S. and global oil balances - with the impact on demand smaller than on production," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note dated Sept. 9.
However, the number of rigs in operation in the United States grew in the latest week, energy service provider Baker Hughes said, indicating production may rise in coming weeks.
Beyond the impact of Ida, market attention will focus this week on potential revisions to the oil demand outlook from the Organization of the Petroleum Operating Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) as coronavirus cases continued to rise. OPEC will likely revise its 2022 forecast lower on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said.
Supply risks remain from China's planned release of oil from strategic reserves while the hope of fresh talks on a wider nuclear deal between Iran and the West was raised after the U.N. atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Sunday about the overdue servicing of monitoring equipment to keep it running.
China said on Monday it will announce details of planned crude oil sales from strategic reserves in due course.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, additional eporting by Naveen Thukral and Florence Tan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Christian Schmollinger and Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU