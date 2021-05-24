Oil prices rise as storm forms in Gulf, doubts emerge on Iran deal

-
ALSO READ
Iran begins construction at underground nuclear facility amid US tensions
UN urges Iran to address concerns on nuclear, ballistic missile programmes
Oil nudges up, set for biggest weekly loss since March on Iran supplies
European Union warns Iran enrichment moves could imperil nuclear deal
Iran asks watchdog to not publish unnecessary Tehran nuke program details
-
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico and Iran said a three-month nuclear monitoring deal had expired, raising doubts about the future of indirect talks that could end U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude exports.
Brent crude oil futures for July rose 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $66.76 a barrel by 0143 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate for July was at $63.93 a barrel, up 35 cents, or 0.6%.
Oil prices fell last week after Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country's oil, banking and shipping sectors.
"Iran's oil production has been rising in recent months, likely in anticipation of a lifting of the sanctions," ANZ analysts said in a note on Monday.
However, the speaker of Iran's parliament said on Sunday a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog had expired and that its access to images from inside some Iranian nuclear sites would cease.
European diplomats said last week that failure to agree an extension of the monitoring deal would plunge wider, indirect talks between Washington and Tehran on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal into crisis. Those talks are due to resume in Vienna this week.
Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions.
Meanwhile, a low pressure system located over the western Gulf of Mexico with winds of 30-35 miles per hour (48 to 56 km per hour) near and east of the center, has a 60% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.
Concerns of rising coronavirus cases in Asia capped price gains.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Richard Pullin)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU