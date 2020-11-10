Oil prices soar about 8% on promising coronavirus vaccine results

-
ALSO READ
Oil gains 1% on economic hope; coronavirus fears check price gains
Digital tech firm Brillio expands footprint, opens new office in Chennai
Pfizer profit before tax down marginally to Rs 173 crore in June quarter
Pfizer optimistic about rebound in drug sales, raises 2020 profit forecast
Pfizer and BioNTech start late-stage study of lead Covid-19 shot
-
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil surged about 8% on Monday, putting it on track for its biggest daily gain in more than six months after Pfizer announced promising results for its COVID-19 vaccine, boosting risk assets around the globe.
Brent crude
Both contracts rose more than $4 earlier in the session and traded more than 120% of last session's volumes.
"The oil complex is joining in the bullish euphoria of today's optimistic vaccine headlines as well as the weekend election results by trailing the equities higher," said Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates in Houston.
Pfizer
Wall Street, which oil prices often follow, reached all-time highs after the announcement.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said an OPEC+ oil output deal could be adjusted to balance the market. The kingdom's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts could be adjusted if there was consensus among members of the group, increasing the prospect of tighter supplies and higher oil prices.
OPEC+, which includes Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) states, Russia and other producers, is currently cutting 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd), and is considering reducing those cuts to 5.7 million bpd from January. If OPEC+ maintains the current curbs on output, it would tighten supply and lead to higher prices.
(GRAPHIC: Global oil supply and demand - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/oakpenrxzvr/EIA%20oil%20supply%20and%20demand.PNG)
Key members of OPEC are wary of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden relaxing measures on Iran and Venezuela, which could mean an increase in oil production that would make it harder to balance supply with demand.
"While a Biden presidency increases the likelihood of Iranian oil supply returning to the market, this is not something that will happen overnight, and we still believe it's more likely an end of 2021/2022 event," ING said in a note.
(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Londonand Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Chris Reese)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU