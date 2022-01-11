Oil rises towards $82 per barrel as demand recovery seen on track

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
Crude prices expected to remain elevated in medium term: HDFC Securities
Petrol, diesel prices hiked; more to come as crude nears $80/barrel
Earnings of cement, FMCG, aviation cos at risk as oil, coal prices rise
-
By Alex Lawler
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $82 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery.
OPEC supply additions are running below their allowed increase under a pact with allies due to a lack of capacity in some countries. [OPEC/O] Major economies have avoided a return to severe lockdowns, even as coronavirus cases soar.
"Despite continuously rising Omicron cases, European governments have taken the view that the time is now right to ease restrictions, raising the hopes of oil demand recovery," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
Brent crude gained 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $81.75 a barrel at 0915 GMT, after dropping 1% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 95 cents, or 1.2%, to $79.18, after falling 0.8% on Monday.
The price of Brent rose 50% in 2021 and has rallied further in 2022 as investors see Omicron having a limited effect on demand while OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, slowly ease record output cuts made in 2020.
"Omicron has yet to wreak the havoc of the delta variant and may never do so, keeping the global recovery on track," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.
A weaker U.S. dollar also helped support oil on Tuesday, as it makes oil cheaper for those holding other currencies and tends to reflect higher investor risk appetite.
In what would be a further indication of tight supply, the latest weekly reports on U.S. inventories are expected to show U.S. crude stockpiles fell by about 2 million barrels. This would be the seventh straight week of decline. [API/S]
The first of this week's two U.S. supply reports, from the American Petroleum Institute (API), is due at 2130 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by David Evans)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU