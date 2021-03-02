Oil slips on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand

-
ALSO READ
Oil and gas giant ONGC to scale up KG basin gas output this year
AG&P to invest Rs 2,700 cr on City Gas Distribution infra in Tamil Nadu
Attractive LNG prices to boost India's plan on gas-based economy
Gas distribution giant GAIL announces Rs 1,046.35 cr share buyback
Govt expects global oil majors will join race for $6.5-bn BPCL sale
-
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as expectations that top producers would agree to raise oil supply in a meeting this week weighed on sentiment, already hit by concerns over slowing Chinese demand.
Brent crude dropped 14 cents or 0.2% to $63.55 a barrel by 1145 GMT, after losing 1.1% the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 2 cents to $60.62 a barrel, having lost 1.4% on Monday.
They both touched the lowest in more than 6 days, extending losses that started late last week.
Expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, would boost oil output from April are pushing prices lower.
"Amid expectations that OPEC+ will increase its output, the reason oil prices do not fall even more is that some production comeback is actually expected by traders already," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy's head of oil markets.
"The market understands that oil prices are healthy enough for more product to be unearthed, the wild card now is how much more product."
The group meets on Thursday and could discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude back into the market.
OPEC oil output fell in February as a voluntary cut by Saudi Arabia added to reductions agreed to under the previous OPEC+ pact, a Reuters survey found, ending a run of seven consecutive monthly increases.
Meanwhile, China's factory activity growth slipped to a nine-month low in February, which may curtail Chinese crude demand and pressure oil prices while oil buying from the world's top importer has already eased lately.
"There are signs that the physical market is not as tight as futures markets suggest," ING Economics said in a note.
"Chinese buying is reportedly easing, with demand expected to be weaker as we go into Q2 for refinery maintenance."
(Reporting by Noah Browning and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Louise Heavens)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU