Oman to cut oil production by 2% from Jan, initially for 6 months

OPEC and its Russia-led allies agreed last week to slash oil production

Reuters 

oil, fuel

Oman will be cutting oil output by 2 percent from January for an initial period of six months, according to a letter sent to customers of Omani oil by the country's oil and gas ministry, which was seen by Reuters.

The output reduction is in implementation of a agreement by The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC crude exporters to reduce global supply, the letter said. Oman is not a member of OPEC.

OPEC and its Russia-led allies agreed last week to slash oil production by more than the market had expected despite pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce the price of crude.
First Published: Fri, December 14 2018. 12:00 IST

