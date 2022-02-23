Omicron sibling BA.2 remains variant of concern: World Health Organisation

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Omicron variant more likely to cause reinfection than Beta or Delta: Study
Omicron will soon replace Delta as dominant global Covid variant: Experts
WHO identifies Mu Covid-19 variant as a 'variant of interest'
New York reports 5 cases of Omicron; tally of new Covid variant in US now 8
-
Amid concerns of increasing presence of the BA.2 subtype of Omicron variant in some European and Asian countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday reinforced that the BA.2 sublineage should continue to be considered a variant of concern.
The WHO's Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE), which met on Tuesday said that it should remain classified as Omicron.
The group also emphasised that BA.2 should continue to be monitored as a distinct sublineage of Omicron by public health authorities.
"The Omicron variant of concern is currently the dominant variant circulating globally, accounting for nearly all sequences reported to GISAID (an open access database)," the WHO said in a statement.
Omicron is made up of several sublineages, each of them being monitored by WHO and partners. Of them, the most common ones are BA.1, BA.1.1 (or Nextstrain clade 21K) and BA.2 (or Nextstrain clade 21L).
At a global level, the proportion of reported sequences designated BA.2 has been increasing relative to BA.1 in recent weeks, however the global circulation ofA all variants is reportedly declining.
The experts explained that BA.2 differs from BA.1 in its genetic sequence, and that it has a growth advantage over this sublineage.
Although studies are ongoing to understand why, initial data suggest BA.2 appears inherently more transmissible than BA.1, currently the most common Omicron sublineage reported.
However, this difference in transmissibility appears to be much smaller than that between BA.1 and the Delta variant, the experts said.
Meanwhile, although BA.2 sequences are increasing in proportion relative to other Omicron sublineages, there is still a reported decline in overall cases globally.
Furthermore, while cases of reinfection with BA.2 following infection with BA.1 have been documented, preliminary data from studies show that infection with BA.1 provides strong protection against reinfection with BA.2.
WHO will continue to closely monitor the BA.2 lineage as part of Omicron.
The UN agency urged countries to remain vigilant, to monitor and report sequences, and to conduct independent and comparative analyses of the different Omicron sublineages.
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU