One dead, another injured in US' San Francisco Muni train shooting

-
ALSO READ
Heavy overnight rains leave 2 dead in submerged car in California
Local train derails in Tamil Nadu capital, no casualty reported
Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport, arrested
San Francisco to return to in-person work next week as Omicron cases dip
Leaves of all Delhi govt officers, staff cancelled amid rise in Covid cases
-
One person was killed and another injured Wednesday morning following a shooting that occurred inside a Muni train in U.S. San Francisco, according to the police.
San Francisco police responded to the shooting report at the Muni Forest Hill station and found that the train had left, heading toward the Castro station.
Officers discovered the two victims at the Castro station. One was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said.
The shooter ran out of the train at the Castro station and was still at large, the San Francisco Police Department said.The shooting was not random, the suspected shooter and one of the victims were in dispute before the gunfire. according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle.
"It's another reminder that as long as our country is awash in guns, shootings can happen anywhere, anytime," State Sen. Scott Wiener said in a statement. "California has the strongest gun safety laws in the nation, and we're continuing to strengthen them. But we need strong action from Congress to truly improve the safety of our community.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU