Over 12.5 million children in the US found infected with coronavirus

More than 12.5 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to a new report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.
A total of 12,515,391 child Covid-19 cases had been reported across the country as of February 17, and children represented 19 per cent of all confirmed cases, according to the report published on Tuesday.
Covid-19 cases among children have spiked dramatically across the US during the Omicron variant surge, Xinhua news agency reported.
More than 4.6 million child cases were reported since the beginning of January. For the week ending February 17, nearly 175,000 additional child Covid-19 cases were reported, according to the report.
Though the weekly increase was down substantially from the peak level of 1,150,000 cases reported the week ending January 20, child cases this week "remained very high," said the report.
More than 1.9 million of child Covid-19 cases have been added across the country in the past four weeks.
This marks the 28th week in a row child Covid-19 cases in the US are above 100,000. Since the first week of September, there have been nearly 7.5 million additional child cases, according to the AAP.
