JUST IN
Google launches new Cloud tool to help make mixed reality experiences
UK probes Barclays over anti-money laundering systems, says report
Microsoft cuts jobs in HoloLens, Surface, Xbox as layoffs continue
Nelson Peltz, citing changes at Disney, ends push for seat on board
US-based financial technology company Affirm lays off 19% of workforce
Twitter to be re-enabled in Turkey soon, says Elon Musk amid earthquakes
Alphabet shares dive after Google AI chatbot Bard flubs answer in ad
Netflix lays out plans to crack down password sharing for accounts
Uber Technologies to focus on 2023 profits as pandemic pain eases
Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet after glitch
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Pakistan govt approves new tax on electricity to meet IMF conditions
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google launches new Cloud tool to help make mixed reality experiences

American tech giant Google wants to make it easier for others to make powerful mixed reality experiences with the official release of a new Google Cloud tool, Immersive Stream for XR

Topics
Google | Mixed Reality handset

ANI  Others 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

American tech giant Google wants to make it easier for others to make powerful mixed reality experiences with the official release of a new Google Cloud tool, Immersive Stream for XR.

The Verge, an American technology news website, has reported that according to a blog post the tool lets users scan a QR code or click a link to access a mixed reality experience, and behind the scenes, Google Cloud GPUs will host, render, and stream those experiences to the device.

Google says it is already utilizing the technology in its new immersive view in Google Maps, which allows users to examine a 3D depiction of certain towns overlaid with features like traffic and neighbouring restaurants.

However, the company is also emphasizing alternative ways to leverage Immersive Stream for XR, such as installing virtual furniture in augmented reality or viewing virtual vehicles while purchasing, reported The Verge.

Immersive Stream for XR was first introduced at Google I/O in 2022, but Google also stated on Thursday that it now supports content created in Unreal Engine 5.

Unreal Engine is becoming increasingly popular among game developers, but it's also used for a wide range of non-gaming applications, and the addition of UE5 support could be a boon for developers wishing to take advantage of Immersive Stream for XR.

As per The Verge, Google's broader ambitions for mixed reality are somewhat up in the air now that Google Labs VP Clay Bavor will be leaving the company in March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.