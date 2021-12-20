Over $700 mn earmarked for security of S Korean president candidates

Police in have earmarked over 700 million won ($590,000) for the security details of major presidential candidates, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, 762 million won has been set aside for security-related funds for the March 9, 2022, presidential election, including those for candidates' close-up security, equipment and transportation support, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The budget marks an increase from 728 million won in the previous presidential election.

Candidates of the ruling and main opposition parties, Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol, will be protected by some 30 police personnel after their official candidate registrations with the National Election Commission in February.

Nominees from smaller parliamentary parties will also receive security support.

The level of security will match those of the Prime Minister, National Assembly Speaker and Supreme Court Chief Justice.

The police have also reserved 582 million won for operating a comprehensive situation room to oversee security operations of the election.

The situation room is expected to be run around the clock for 25 days.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)