US speeds up timeline in delisting threat for Chinese firms over audits
US extends interview waiver for certain non-immigrant visa categories
Business Standard

Over 74% of Russians approve of Putin's work as President: Poll

The survey conducted by the government-owned research centre VTSIOM found that 78.1 per cent of the respondents trusted Putin

Vladimir Putin | Russia

IANS  |  Moscow 

Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Reuters)

A latest poll has showed that 74.3 per cent of Russians approved of Vladimir Putin's work as the Russian President.

The survey conducted by the government-owned research centre VTSIOM found that 78.1 per cent of the respondents trusted Putin.

According to the results, 59.6 per cent of the polled trusted Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, while 37.3 per cent supported the country's ruling United Russia party.

From December 12 to 18, 1,600 Russian adults were interviewed daily via telephone and the results were based on the average value of the seven days.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 09:22 IST

