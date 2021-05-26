Over a million people die in China every year due to smoking: Report

More than a million people in are killed by smoking-related diseases every year, and the number will double by 2030 if the current trend continues, a report warned on Wednesday.

is the home for the world's largest number of smokers. The country has over 350 million smokers.

The report, jointly released by China's National Health Commission (NHC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) Office at a press conference, has highlighted China's situation and its negative effects.

It pointed out that there are currently more than 300 million cigarette smokers in the country. About 26.6 per cent of Chinese people aged 15 and above are smokers, and of this age group, more than half of men smoke cigarettes, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The report was released ahead of the 34th World No Tobacco Day, which falls on May 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)