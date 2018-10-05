Pak anti-graft body arrests PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif in Rs 14-bn housing scam

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was arrested by the country's anti-corruption body on Friday in a Rs 14 billion housing scam case.

The (NAB) said that Sharif, the of the Opposition in the National Assembly, was detained for his alleged misappropriations in Scheme in during his tenure as the Punjab from 2013 to 2018, Geo News reported.

The bureau had launched a probe into the scandal after the housing scheme for poor people failed due to alleged corruption.

The NAB said that the younger brother of former will be presented before the accountability court on Saturday. The body is expected to seek Shehbaz Sharif's remand.

He will be kept in a highly-secured lock-up inside the NAB office until his appearance in court, according to Dawn online.

Pakistan's told the that the law allows the NAB to seek 90-day detention of for further investigation.

Earlier in the day, appeared before the NAB authorities to record his statement in the scam, but he was detained after he failed to satisfy the Combined Investigation Team of the bureau with his answers to the queries.

The accountability watchdog alleged that the was involved in corruption by providing contracts on high rates to unqualified companies of his friends, reports say.

Development Authority's former and senior bureaucrat Fawad were already in NAB custody in connection with the scam.

Supporters of the started gathering outside the NAB office after the development. The arrest came a little over a week ahead of the by-polls scheduled for October 14.

termed the arrest as a "political victimization", saying that they will use their legal rights to defend their leader as there is no solid proof against him.

The bureau is also investigating Shehbaz Sharif in the clean water project scam, scandal and corruption cases.

said Shehbaz Sharif's is the first of several prominent arrests which will be made. He emphasised that the process of accountability will move forward and the government has a zero tolerance policy towards corruption.

Peoples Party leader condemned the arrest, calling it an insult to Parliament.