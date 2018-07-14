50 injured in Pakistan clashes as Sharif, Maryam court arrest in Lahore

At least 50 people were injured during clashes between workers and police in Pakistan's province during rallies held in connection with the arrival of and his daughter in

The country's anti-graft body - - arrested Nawaz and Maryam in the Evenfield properties case upon their arrival here and shifted them to Rawalpindi after declaring it sub-jail.

Both Nawaz and Maryam have been convicted by an accountability court for 10 and seven years imprisonment, respectively, in this corruption case.

"At least 50 people including 20 policemen have been injured during clashes between workers, police and rangers mostly in and some adjoining districts in Punjab," police told

He said the major clashes took place late last night between the workers, police and rangers at the Joray Pul, some five km away from airport, where the PML-N rally was stopped. The protesters pelted police and rangers with stones when they fired tear gas on them.



"It was not understandable as why the PML-N workers were pressing ahead to get to the airport despite the fact that and were arrested at the airport and flown to on a jet," he said.

"Some 25 PML-N workers and policemen have been injured in this clash," he said.

In two other clashes in Lahore at and Bhutta Chowk Lahore, seven policemen and 10 PML-N workers suffered injuries.

PML-N told a number of its workers had been injured in clashes with police.

"Thousands of our workers stopped at different entry points of Lahore who were coming from other parts of Lahore to join a rally here to welcome Nawaz and Maryam."



She condemned the police for using force to stop PML-N workers. She also demanded immediate release of its workers after the court directive.

The on Friday ordered release of over 370 PML-N workers who were detained ahead of its Lahore rally.

Thousands of people participated in the PML-N rally led by its in Lahore that ended last night midnight without reaching the airport to welcome Nawaz and Maryam.