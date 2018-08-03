Pak court to hear high treason trial against Musharraf on Aug 20: Report

A special court in hearing the treason charges against former dictator Pervez has scheduled the hearing of the high-profile case on August 20, according to a media report.

The Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against the ex-army chief General (retd) over the imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

The bench that will hear the case will be headed by Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali, Geo News reported.

Musharraf, 74, who is currently residing in Dubai, has refused to return to citing security reasons.

The three-judge special court will hear the high treason case against Pakistan's president on August 20, the report said.

Last month, lawyer Akram Sheikh stepped down as the head of the prosecution team tasked by the government in 2013 to prosecute

Sheikh was appointed as the head of the prosecution in the case, by the then-PML-N led government.

Musharraf, the former army chief, was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, he left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the Exit Control List on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, a special court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show.

Later, on the orders of the Supreme Court, Musharraf's passport and identity card were also cancelled since he failed to return to the country despite giving him a last chance.