Akshay Venkatesh, a renowned Indian-Australian mathematician, is one of four winners of mathematics' prestigious Fields medal, known as the for math.

The Fields medals are awarded every four years to the most promising mathematicians under the age of 40.

New Delhi-born Venkatesh, 36, who is currently teaching at Stanford University, has won the Fields for his profound contributions to an exceptionally broad range of subjects in

The citation for his awarded on Wednesday at the Congress of Mathematicians in Rio de Janeiro highlights his profound contributions to an exceptionally broad range of subjects in and his strikingly far-reaching conjectures.

The other three winners are: -- Caucher Birkar, a Cambridge University of Iranian Kurdish origin; Germany's Peter Scholze, who teaches at the and Alessio Figalli, an Italian at ETH Zurich.

Each winner receives a 15,000 Canadian-dollar cash prize.

At least two, and preferably four people, are always honoured in the award ceremony.

The prize was inaugurated in 1932 at the request of Canadian John Charles Fields, who ran the 1924 Congress in

From being a child prodigy to becoming one of the most renowned researchers in the field of mathematics, Venkatesh's journey has been full of achievements and accolades.

He moved to Perth, Australia, with his parents when he was 2.

He participated in physics and math Olympiads the premier competitions for high school students and won medals in the two subjects at ages 11 and 12, respectively.

He finished high school when he was 13 and went to the University of Western Australia, graduating with first class honours in mathematics in 1997, at the age of 16.

In 2002, he earned his PhD at the age of 20. Since then, he has gone from holding a post-doctoral position at to becoming a Clay Research Fellow and, now a at

has worked at the highest level in number theory, arithmetic geometry, topology, automorphic forms and ergodic theory.

His research has been recognized with many awards, including the Ostrowski Prize, the Infosys Prize, the Salem Prize and Sastra Ramanujan Prize.