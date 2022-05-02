Pak govt considers quashing ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's graft cases, sentencing

-
With Shehbaz Sharif as the country's Prime Minister, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is considering quashing or suspending the punishment of his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Minister in alleged corruption cases, local media reported.
This comes amid media reports that the Pakistan government has issued a new passport to Nawaz Sharif that will enable him to travel to the country.
In conversation with a private TV channel, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the Punjab government had the powers to quash or suspend the punishment of an accused and offer him a chance to plead his case afresh before a court of law for being 'wrongly' sentenced earlier in the case, reported Dawn.
According to the Interior Minister, the PML-N supremo will take a decision on his return on the basis of his health.
The PML-N supremo was granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in October 2019, and a month later, he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks but he is still in London to date, reported the media outlet.
Ousted premier Imran Khan had been slamming Nawaz Sharif for going abroad for treatment. Earlier in February, Khan noted that letting the PML-N supremo leave Pakistan was a "major mistake" of his government.
Rana Sanaullah, during his talks with the media, said that there is a need to amend the constitution and relevant laws. He said that the presiding officer conducting the election of the prime minister or the chief minister must be empowered to administer the oath to the prime minister or chief minister instead of leaving the task to the president or governor.
He made these remarks after weeks of delay in the oath-taking ceremony of Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz despite Lahore High Court orders.
