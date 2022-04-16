Pak Parliament set to appoint former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as new speaker

Pakistan's Parliament is set to meet on Saturday to appoint former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as the new speaker and take up a no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri for acting in favour of the previous government led by .

Ashraf, 71, from the Peoples Party (PPP) will be given the oath of office after he was deemed elected as no other candidate on Friday submitted nomination papers against him till the 12-noon deadline.

The office of the speaker fell vacant after Asad Qaiser resigned on April 9 after failing to implement a decision by the Supreme Court verdict to hold a no-confidence vote against ousted prime minister Khan.

Ashraf, who previously served as the prime minister of Pakistan, and was elected after the office of a speaker was given to the Peoples Party - the leading partner of the current coalition government.

