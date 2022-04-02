Pak PM claims Nawaz Sharif meeting Haqqani, other anti-military individuals

Prime Minister has said that Pakistans strong 'establishment gave him three options to end the ongoing political turmoil in the country -- face no-trust vote in Parliament, hold fresh elections, or step down, Express Tribune reported.

This he revealed in an interview with a local TV channel on Friday.

"I said early elections are the best option... I could never think of resigning... and for no-trust motion, I believe that I will fight till the last minute," the premier said.

Khan also claimed that he knew that a "foreign conspiracy" was being hatched in London to topple his government since August last year.

"This game started in August [last year]... I received reports about people frequently visiting London from here [Pakistan]... and [also received] reports from agencies," said the premier.

Khan alleged that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who has been living in London since 2019 for medical treatment, was plotting against his government.

"He [Nawaz] was frequently holding meetings with individuals who are against the military and held the last meeting with on March 3," Khan claimed.

While responding to a question, Khan rubbished 'rumours' that he was mulling to de-notify army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding that it was a "propaganda spread by PML-N".

"I can never think of doing anything which is detrimental to our armed forces... our country needs a strong military," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he will never speak against the country's military.

"Despite the issues, I will never discuss them publicly because needs a strong army and we should not do anything which causes harm to the military," he added.

