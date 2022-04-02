Pak PM claims Nawaz Sharif meeting Haqqani, other anti-military individuals

-
ALSO READ
Allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad was the 'biggest mistake': Imran Khan
Maryam Nawaz slams 'arrogant' Pak PM Imran Khan's 'intimidation tactics'
Imran Khan is left with no cards: Maryam Nawaz asks Pakistan PM to resign
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's defeat imminent: Oppn leader Shahbaz Sharif
Pakistan opposition vows to bring down PM Imran Khan's government
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistans strong 'establishment gave him three options to end the ongoing political turmoil in the country -- face no-trust vote in Parliament, hold fresh elections, or step down, Express Tribune reported.
This he revealed in an interview with a local TV channel on Friday.
"I said early elections are the best option... I could never think of resigning... and for no-trust motion, I believe that I will fight till the last minute," the premier said.
Khan also claimed that he knew that a "foreign conspiracy" was being hatched in London to topple his government since August last year.
"This game started in August [last year]... I received reports about people frequently visiting London from here [Pakistan]... and [also received] reports from agencies," said the premier.
Khan alleged that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who has been living in London since 2019 for medical treatment, was plotting against his government.
"He [Nawaz] was frequently holding meetings with individuals who are against the military and held the last meeting with Husain Haqqani on March 3," Khan claimed.
While responding to a question, Khan rubbished 'rumours' that he was mulling to de-notify army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding that it was a "propaganda spread by PML-N".
"I can never think of doing anything which is detrimental to our armed forces... our country needs a strong military," he said.
The Prime Minister said that he will never speak against the country's military.
"Despite the issues, I will never discuss them publicly because Pakistan needs a strong army and we should not do anything which causes harm to the military," he added.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU