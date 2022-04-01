Pakistan calls upon international community to support Afghans

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called upon the community to support the Afghan people in their journey towards sustainable peace and development, the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad said in a statement.

Addressing a high-level meeting on supporting the humanitarian response in convened by the UN Secretary-General, Qureshi underscored the importance of "durable solutions including the provision of livelihood opportunities and ensuring of access to basic necessities such as food, health and education for the Afghan population", Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry statement as saying

The Foreign Minister stressed that new humanitarian situations emerging in other parts of the world should not move the focus away from the dire needs of millions of Afghans, according to the statement.

He emphasised that humanitarian assistance should be unconditional and apolitical, in line with principles.

Qureshi called for concerted efforts to help build a sustainable economy and reintegrate in the global supply chains and banking system.

