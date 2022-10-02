Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to embark on visit to China next month

Pakistan Prime Minister is expected to embark on an official visit to China in the first week of November, media reports said.

"Last minute details are being worked upon, but the visit is very much on," sources told The News.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, the Pakistan Embassy hosted an event on floods in Pakistan.

"Delighted to host representatives of multilateral organisations, Chinese think tanks and academia at the embassy. Briefed them on recent floods in Pakistan and Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change. Touched by their desire to contribute," said Pakistan's Ambassador Moinul Haque.

Interestingly, Haque was also at one time being considered as the future Foreign Secretary but his tenure in office expires next year.

According to a statement, organisations, Chinese think tanks, NGOs, Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) members and members of the Pakistani community attended the event in Beijing.

On the occasion, Moin briefed the audience about the extent and nature of the recent unprecedented floods in Pakistan. Expressing gratitude for the support extended by the community, particularly China and the UN, he reiterated the need for proactive climate action and solidarity to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He stressed that it was unfortunate that despite being a low carbon emitter, Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. He called on rich countries to help the developing states affected by climate change. He hoped that the international community would remain engaged with Pakistan in the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

