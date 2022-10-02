JUST IN
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to embark on visit to China next month
Donald Trump: 'King' to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from hurricane Ian
King Charles III decides not to attend int'l climate summit in Egypt
Pope appeals to Vladimir Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine
Pakistan: Imran Khan gets pre-arrest bail in 'remarks against judge' case
How Indonesia's deadly crush that erupted at football match unfolded
Priyanka Chopra Jonas discusses women's rights with US VP Kamala Harris
Nasa pushes back Artemis I Moon mission launch to November amid Ian havoc
Hamas supporters rally over Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Gaza
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Credit Suisse CEO seeks to calm as default swaps near 2009 level
Business Standard

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to embark on visit to China next month

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to embark on an official visit to China in the first week of November, media reports said

Topics
Shehbaz Sharif | China-Pakistan

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Shehbaz Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to embark on an official visit to China in the first week of November, media reports said.

 

 

"Last minute details are being worked upon, but the visit is very much on," sources told The News.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, the Pakistan Embassy hosted an event on floods in Pakistan.

"Delighted to host representatives of multilateral organisations, Chinese think tanks and academia at the embassy. Briefed them on recent floods in Pakistan and Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change. Touched by their desire to contribute," said Pakistan's Ambassador Moinul Haque.

Interestingly, Haque was also at one time being considered as the future Foreign Secretary but his tenure in office expires next year.

According to a statement, international organisations, Chinese think tanks, NGOs, Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) members and members of the Pakistani community attended the event in Beijing.

On the occasion, Moin briefed the audience about the extent and nature of the recent unprecedented floods in Pakistan. Expressing gratitude for the support extended by the international community, particularly China and the UN, he reiterated the need for proactive climate action and international solidarity to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He stressed that it was unfortunate that despite being a low carbon emitter, Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. He called on rich countries to help the developing states affected by climate change. He hoped that the international community would remain engaged with Pakistan in the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

--IANS

san/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shehbaz Sharif

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 22:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.