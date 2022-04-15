Pak poll body releases schedule for first phase of local election in Punjab

-
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced holding the first phase of local government elections in Punjab province on June 9 this year, local media reported.
The first phase of elections will be held in a total of 17 districts.
According to the schedule, the public notice inviting nomination papers will be issued by the returning officers (ROs) from April 18 although the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of candidate list would be issued on May 19, The Nation reported.
The ROs will publish the names of candidates on April 26 and the nomination papers will be scrutinised between April 27 to May 9.
The ROs will publish the revised list of candidates on May 16 and the date for withdrawal of nomination papers by the candidates and publication of the revised lists of candidates is May 19, The Nation reported.
The notification issued by ECP warned that if any person in government service misused his or her official position to influence the result of the elections, he/she should be liable to proceed under the law.
The ECP barred holders of public offices from visiting any constituency for local government polls, unveiling any development scheme and canvassing for any candidate or political party.
The ECP also issued a code of conduct to ensure that elections are conducted honestly, justly and fairly in accordance with law and corrupt practices are guarded, The Nation reported.
Meanwhile, ECP also announced local government polls in Balochistan which will be held on June 29.
