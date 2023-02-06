JUST IN
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi to skip earnings call for first time as tech slumps
Business Standard

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres codoles death of Musharraf

Musharraf, an Army general who seized power in a 1999 coup overthrowing the democratically elected government of Nawaz Sharif, died in exile in Dubai on Sunday

Topics
Antonio Guterres | United Nations | Pavez Musharraf

IANS  |  United Nations 

Antonio Guterres

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened to hear about the death of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"The Secretary-General conveys his deepest condolences to the family of the former President and the people of Pakistan," he said on Sunday.

Dujarric added, "Former president Musharraf led Pakistan at a critical time, during which the country witnessed steady economic growth."

Musharraf, an Army general who seized power in a 1999 coup overthrowing the democratically elected government of Nawaz Sharif, died in exile in Dubai on Sunday.

He lost power in 2008, and facing charges of treason, he went into exile.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

--IANS

arul/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:48 IST

`
