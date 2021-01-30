Pak to get help from China in improving agriculture sector: Imran Khan

-
ALSO READ
CPEC is of great importance to China-Pakistan ties: Xi tells Alvi
Respect sovereignty, says Modi as Xi and Imran listen in at SCO meeting
Pakistan's economic future is now linked to China, says Imran Khan
We should respect sovereignty, territorial integrity: PM Modi at SCO summit
Coping with China
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country is expected to get help from China in its efforts to improve the agriculture sector under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The Pakistani government is collaborating with China in learning agricultural techniques under CPEC to enhance yield of crops, modernisation of irrigation system and value addition, Xinhua news agency quoted Khan as saying at an event on Friday.
"The production of crops and dairy products in China is far more than that of Pakistan due to their advanced research and technology," the Prime Minister said.
He added that his government is taking revolutionary steps to uplift agro-based industries of the country to ensure sustainable development and prosperity, and China is willing to help Pakistan in this regard.
Agriculture is the backbone of the Pakistani economy, and cooperation with China could turn a new page in agricultural modernization and will be a destiny changer for the people of Pakistan, he said.
On Tuesday, China and Pakistan launched an online platform to collect and display information and achievements of agricultural and industrial cooperation between the two countries, aiming at enhancing bilateral cooperation under CPEC in the two sectors.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU