Pakistan allows India to send wheat as hunger grips Afghanistan

Pakistan will allow India to send 50,000 tons of wheat through its territory to neighbouring Afghanistan, which is reeling from a severe hunger crisis as its economy has stalled since the Taliban took over in August, according to an Afghan government official.
Islamabad agreed to allow over land wheat shipments nearly a month after Kabul sought permission, Sulaiman Shah Zaheer, a spokesman of the Afghanistan Ministry of Commerce and Industries, said.
“The issue has now been resolved, and India can now send the wheat to Afghanistan via the Wagah border in Pakistan.” The aid will be the first such consignment from New Delhi, which is yet to recognise the Taliban regime.
