Pakistan: Frequent terrorist attacks in Peshawar, Khyber districts increase

Violent terrorist attacks have become a frequent occurrence in certain areas of the Khyber tribal district and Peshawar in Pakistan.
In one such attack, two police posts located in Ajab Talab Khyber and Secretary Pul in Peshawar were targeted by the terrorists. On Wednesday, an inspector and assistant sub-inspector accompanied by five civilians were killed by terrorists, reported The News International.
Assistant of sub-inspector (ASI) Rahim Shah, who was critically injured in the attack also succumbed to his wounds and later died. His funeral was attended by Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ijaz Khan and other police officials.
The attack happened, post a search operation that was conducted the previous day, in the towns of Shahab Khel, Bazid Khel, Sheikh Mohammadi, and other places. Allegedly, about 18 suspects were taken into custody during the operation, according to The News International.
Further, towns within Badaber, Sarband, and Matani are also falling prey to frequent terrorist attacks in the last few weeks. The Sadar office of the Superintendent of Police(SP) along with various police posts and patrolling vans have been ambushed by terrorists with grenades in recent months.
Police authorities have confirmed that stringent measures will be taken to improve law and order in these villages of the Saddar division and other towns situated in the adjacent Khyber tribal district.
