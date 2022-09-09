Pakistan govt approves $13 mn for rescue and relief of flood victims

-
The Pakistan government has approved 3 billion PKR ($13 millions) in funds for providing assistance to people affected by the catastrophic floods.
The Finance Ministry said that at a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, it was decided that the government will provide the money to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for relief supplies, rescue operations, and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people, reports Xinhua news agency.
The government will also provide 540 million PKR to utility stores in the flood-hit areas to ensure a smooth supply of essential commodities to the affected people.
The country's state news agency Associated Press of Pakistan reported that the utility stores have taken an active part in the relief operations of supplying essential food items in flood-affected areas in collaboration with provincial governments.
Due to the emergency situation and based on the preliminary need assessment, 113,700 ration bags amounting to 540 million PKR will be disbursed to the flood-affected families, the report said.
The death toll in the deadly floods which were triggered by incessant monsoon since mid-June stood at 1,391 as of Friday, with 12,722 others injured, according to the latest NDMA update.
Additionally, 1,739,166 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 754,708 livestock have perished.
The NDMA update further revealed that 177,265 people have been rescued and 663,869 others are currently living in camps.
Rescue and relief operations are currently underway in the flood-hit areas.
