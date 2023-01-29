JUST IN
Business Standard

Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 35 amid economic crisis

With today's hike, petroleum will now cost Rs249.80 per litre, while diesel Rs 262.80 per litre, kerosene oil Rs 189.83 per litre and light diesel oil Rs 187 per litre

Topics
Pakistan  | petrol | diesel

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Pakistan has increased the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 35 per litre with effect from Sunday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made the announcement in a brief televised address, and added that Kerosene oil and light diesel oil prices have been hiked by Rs 18 per litre, The Express Tribune reported.

On petroleum shortage, he said that "artificial" shortage is being created.

With today's hike, petroleum will now cost Rs249.80 per litre, while diesel Rs 262.80 per litre, kerosene oil Rs 189.83 per litre and light diesel oil Rs 187 per litre.

--IANS

svn/

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 14:54 IST

