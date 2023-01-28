G20 Education Working Group meet to focus on inclusive tech-based learning

The G20 Education Working Group (EdWG), which is set to meet here on February 1 and 2, will focus on ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy especially in the context of blended learning, making technology-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level.

Besides, it will also focus on building capacities, promoting lifelong learning in the context of future of work, strengthening research, promoting innovation through richer collaboration and partnerships.

The Tamil Nadu Education department is among the key participants of an exhibition on 'Naan Mudalvan' and 'Nama Palli'.

Ahead of the meeting, a seminar on 'Role of Digital Technology in Education' will be organised at the Research Park, IIT Madras.

The key participants in the exhibition are from Tamil Nadu (Naan Mudalvan / EDII - Tansim / Guidance Bureau / TNSDC / Nama Palli), India Swayam Samarth Diksha other government initiatives such as Start Up India Education for Physically challenged Dyslexia and Bipolar Disorder. Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, China, the Netherlands and UNICEF are also among the participants.

"It has been organised to build a resilient and inclusive education and skilling ecosystem and realise the creative potential of each learner which is further elucidated in the National Education Policy, 2020," an official release here said.

The G20 will provide an opportunity to share what India has achieved in the education sector on a global platform while it would also be a chance to learn and highlight the best practices from around the world.

As many as 13 G20 member and guest countries including organisations will be participating in the seminar to be organised at the Research Park, IIT Madras.

The seminar is divided into three sessions in the form of a panel discussion: Providing accessible and equitable education for K-12 learners, enabling high-quality learning opportunities at scale, and emerging technologies to provide skill education and training.

The delegates would be taken on an excursion trip on February 1 to the Shore Temple and Five Chariots, Mahabalipuram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)