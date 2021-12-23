Pakistan looks to lift flight operations ban imposed by European Union

-
The ban imposed by the European Union on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations is expected to be lifted soon, local media reported quoting the country's Civil Aviation Authority official.
"Yes, the ICAO has informed the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that the safety audit conducted by its team recently was presented before its validation committee, which cleared it after which the SSC will be removed and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency will lift the ban," CAA Director General Khaqan Murtaza said at a meeting of the Senate Sub-Committee on Aviation on Wednesday, Dawn newspaper reported.
He further said that until the CAA received the approval, the PIA would not be able to resume flight operations to the EU.
An ICAO audit team that had visited Pakistan to undertake a safety audit of the aviation authority completed the process on December 10; however, its final report will be released in a few weeks and shared publicly, the newspaper said.
According to Dawn, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had extended travel restrictions imposed on PIA in April for an indefinite period and has directed the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to get its safety audit done by ICAO scheduled in July.
