Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party wins most seats in PoK amid rigging claims

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Oppn party PML-N slams Imran Khan govt for rising inflation in Pakistan
Pakistan's PML-N lashes out at Imran Khan govt over looming energy crisis
Pak's Covid body suggests postponing of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir polls
Opposition rejects Pakistan govt's bid to postpone elections in PoK
-
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on Monday was poised to form the government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for the first time after it won 25 of 45 seats in the legislative assembly elections marred by deadly violence and allegations of irregularities by the Opposition, local media reported.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) won 25 seats while the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) came second with 11 seats and the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured just six seats, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported, citing unofficial results announced by the Election Commission.
Thus, the PTI got a simple majority to form the government without support of any other party. It is for the first time that it will form a government in PoK.
Traditionally, the ruling party in the country wins the elections in Pok. The Muslim Conference and Jammu and the Kashmir Peoples Party won one seat each.
India had slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold polls in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to alter the status of the militarily occupied region has no legal basis.
Khan thanked the people of the region for placing their trust in his party through their votes which resulted in the PTI’s electoral victory. “We will focus on bringing the ppl out of poverty through our Ehsaas & Kamyab Pakistan progs; & establish accountability & transparency in govt (sic),” he tweeted.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU