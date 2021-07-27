Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party wins most seats in PoK amid rigging claims

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on Monday was poised to form the government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for the first time after it won 25 of 45 seats in the legislative assembly elections marred by deadly violence and allegations of irregularities by the Opposition, local media reported.



Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) won 25 seats while the People's Party (PPP) came second with 11 seats and the incumbent Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured just six seats, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported, citing unofficial results announced by the Election Commission.



Thus, the PTI got a simple majority to form the government without support of any other party. It is for the first time that it will form a government in



Traditionally, the ruling party in the country wins the elections in The Muslim Conference and Jammu and the Kashmir Peoples Party won one seat each.



India had slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold polls in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to alter the status of the militarily occupied region has no legal basis.



Khan thanked the people of the region for placing their trust in his party through their votes which resulted in the PTI’s electoral victory. “We will focus on bringing the ppl out of poverty through our Ehsaas & Kamyab Pakistan progs; & establish accountability & transparency in govt (sic),” he tweeted.